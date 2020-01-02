Teachers renew push to get protections from unruly students

In other news
BROWNVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Federal inspectors plan to review how well a Nebraska nuclear power plant handled a water service safety problem blamed on a silt buildup from the Missouri River.The river overwhelmed levees along its length last spring. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a new…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A group representing Nebraska public-school teachers is pushing once again for a state law that would allow educators to physically restrain violent students who pose an imminent threat.The Nebraska State Education Association released a survey of its members Thursday in…
PIERCE - A trailer house located at the southwest corner of Pierce caught fire Wednesday afternoon.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man who stole a vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning.
NORFOLK - Norfolk Police arrested a Norfolk man with a gun and drugs Monday morning.
NORFOLK - Superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools Dr. Jami Jo Thompson could be heading to a new school district in a different state.
UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a fatal stabbing in the Seward County community of Utica.Deputies arrested the man at the scene early Wednesday morning. Online court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.He was booked into jail on suspicion of…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy is growing slowly in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S.-China trade war continues.The Mid-America Business Conditions index rebounded to 50.6 in December from 48.6 in November. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees …