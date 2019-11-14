MADISON - The Madison County Commissioners considered driveway permits, underground utility crossing permits, and a road haul agreement for the TransCanada Keystone pipeline project at their meeting Wednesday.
Road Superintendent Dick Johnson said there shouldn’t be any concerns about roads getting beat up during and after construction as they’ll have documentation of the road conditions before TransCanada gets started on the pipeline.
"They'll go in and do some road improvements and when the pipeline is all done and we have roads that need work, they'll work with us on fixing them. We'll have this original assessment to fall back on to see what damage, if any, has been done."
Robert Latimer with TC Energy said the road haul agreement includes 131 miles of gravel roads and 28 miles of hard surface roads.
He said they’ll start constructing some segments of the pipeline in Montana and South Dakota in 2020 and potentially start in Nebraska in 2021.
Latimer said it’s up in the air on how long the pipeline will take to construct in Madison County as it depends on weather, pipeline curves, and water crossings.
The board unanimously approved both permits and the agreement.