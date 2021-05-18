LINCOLN - A bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would phase out the taxation of all social security income benefits has advanced to final reading.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton says under LB 64, taxation would be phased out over a 10 year period.
"Senators questioned whether the Legislature could afford the $168 million price tag once it is fully implemented. The Appropriations Committee chair offered an amendment that kept the 50% exemption achieved over the first five years in place, but used intent language to increase the exemption from 60% to 100% over the following five years."
Also advanced to final reading is LB 432 which would reduce the top corporate income tax rate on taxable income in excess of $100,000 from 7.81 percent to 6.84 percent which is the top individual income tax rate.
Gragert says under a compromise amendment, the top corporate tax rate would be reduced in phases, decreasing to 7.5 percent the first year and 7.25 percent the second.