LINCOLN - The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of disruptions and really altered people’s lives
It has also impacted kids as they’re out of school, they can’t play sports, or even be with their friends.
Bernie Hascall, System of Care Administrator of Children Services with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says it’s important to talk to your kids about the virus and talk to them in ways that are developmentally appropriate.
Hascall says parents need to reassure their children that they are safe and let them know that it’s okay to feel upset or stressed.
He says parents should keep their kids’ schedules consistent and be there for them if they need you.
"When kids are doing their homework and they have things that are keeping them connected to their school environment, it really is a good opportunity to utilize that time with your kids for good connections and to just check in as they're working on assignments. As things are bothering kids, if you're listening they will tell you."
Hascall says you also need to reinforce with kids the importance of washing your hands often, coughing into a tissue, and getting enough sleep.
If you’re a parent and are struggling with fear or anxiety, call the Nebraska Family Helpline at (888) 866-8660.