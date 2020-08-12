LINCOLN - As your child heads off to college this fall, many will experience a fall semester unlike others.
Tamara Gavin, Deputy Director with Behavioral Health Services in Nebraska tells News Talk WJAG you’re encouraged to talk to your child about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gavin says make sure your child has all the supplies needed as well all of the information from the local health department in the area they’re attending school.
"We need everybody to be paying very close attention to new symptoms. We all know that some of the symptoms that are being identified as COVID-19 or potentially COVID-19 symptoms can be pretty easily mistaken for a cold or allergies or maybe even the onset of a flu, however you must take all of those symptoms very seriously."
Gavin says Nebraska’s colleges and universities are implementing multiple public health protocols to protect students and employees from contracting the coronavirus, so be aware of those.