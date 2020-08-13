LINCOLN - As kids head back to college parents are encouraged to talk to their college bound teens about alcohol use.
Lindsey Hanlon, network and prevention manager for the Division of Behavioral Health tells News Talk WJAG with the fall semester looking different and potentially adding new feelings anxiety, risky decisions are more likely to occur.
Hanlon says you can have the conversation naturally.
"When you're talking about housing selection you can talk about different substance-free residence halls that just doesn't even put someone in that position to begin with. One thing to as kids get back in to going out with friends and going to parties and to beers, we want to make sure they never leave their drink unattended - just knowing that whether or not the beverage even contains alcohol and not accepting it from somebody else."
Hanlon says even if you don’t think your child will choose to drink or try other drugs, peer pressure is a powerful thing.
She says you can always call the 24/7 Nebraska Family Helpline for advice on how to have the conversation.