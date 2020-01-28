National Plan for Vacation Day 2020

LINCOLN - Tuesday is National Plan for Vacation Day, and the Nebraska Tourism Commission is encouraging people to plan a trip to a Nebraska destination.

Public Information Officer Erin Lenz says more than half of American workers failed to use all their time off last year, which is a stockpile of 768 million unused vacation days in just one year.

Lenz says there’s plenty of great vacation spots in Nebraska.

"One thing I love about Nebraska is that it's completely different from one side of the state to the other. On the east if you're looking for a culinary scene or family friendly activities like going to the zoo or museums you have Omaha and Lincoln. If you get further west you get the beautiful nature and outdoors experience you can find without having to travel to places like Colorado."

Lenz says if you don’t know where you want to plan a trip to in Nebraska, they have travel ideas on their website.

Go to VisitNebraska.Com.

