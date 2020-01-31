LINCOLN - January is Mental Wellness Month and although the month is almost over, it’s never too late to talk about enhancing your mental wellness.
Sheri Dawson, Director of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Behavioral Health says simple, no-cost strategies can improve your quality of life and increase your years of life.
Dawson says if you take small baby steps, you’ll see success.
"Think about where you are right now and look at your strengths. Then pick one thing to make a difference in your wellness and make a plan. I would also suggest that people identify family and friends that can help you with the change."
Dawson says diet and exercise also play a part in enhancing your mental wellness. Make sure you work out for at least 30 minutes every day, eat well, and get enough sleep.
If you need someone to talk to or want assistance, call the Nebraska Family Helpline at (888) 866-8660 and you will be connect with a licensed mental health professional.