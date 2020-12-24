Take part in the Winter Challenge

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a winter challenge for all those kids becoming stir crazy over the holiday break.
Monica Macoubrie says students from across the state are invited to search for and photograph six nature finds.
Macoubrie says each day has its own theme for the challenge.
"For instance the first day will be find something in nature that it red. We also have things like find something that is bumpy in nature, find something that has symmetry, and find something that has the letter 'M.' So challenging, making it super simple, but also very easy to find things as well."
Photos should be submitted via Facebook in the Outdoor Winter Challenge daily events post on the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission page.
The winter challenge runs Saturday through Thursday.