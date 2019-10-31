NORFOLK - Men all over the nation participate in No Shave November and locally in Northeast Nebraska you can participate for a good cause.
Faith Regional Health Services Foundation Coordinator Sam Wolfe says since 2015 No Shave November has raised more than $7,500 for the Carson Cancer Center.
Wolfe says you commit to not shaving, grooming, waxing, or cutting your hair for the month of November and then donate the money you would normally spend on shaving and grooming for a month.
She says they also offer “shave permits”.
"We know there are some folks who hate stubble and don't want to stop shaving or they might not even be able to because of their job, so we wanted to give them the option to still participate and contribute to a good cause so we're selling shave permits for $20 a permit."
To get a shave permit or for more information go to BidPal.Net/NoShaveNovember2019 or call the foundation at (402) 644-7302.