NORFOLK - As the holiday season kicked off this past weekend, you’re encouraged to take part in Giving Tuesday.
Kelly Koepsell, Member Services Director for Nonprofit Association of the Midlands says Giving Tuesday started in 2012, and is an opportunity to give back to your community following the start of the holiday shopping season.
Koepsell says Giving Tuesday continues to grow in popularity.
He says your contributions will help make a difference in someone’s life.
"Your community nonprofit organizations depends on community support to do their mission. Regardless of what their mission is, they are there with a passion to solve a problem that's in your community. Those passionate people that are doing this work really need community support, so whether it's a cash donation or volunteering time the nonprofits can't do the excellent work they're doing in your community without the community support."
Koepsell says you can also share your donations with #GivingTuesday on social media.
To find charities needing your support go to GivingTuesday.org.