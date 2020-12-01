Take part in #Giving Tuesday

NORFOLK - Similar to Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday comes another day for spending money — this one aimed at giving to charitable organizations.
Callan Collins, coordinator for the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund, says Giving Tuesday started in 2012, and is an opportunity to give back to your community following the start of the holiday shopping season.
Collins says Giving Tuesday has seen success.
"Local nonprofits are asking people to either donate time, donate money especially with the pandemic this year - a lot of nonprofits are in need."
Collins says they’re having a special giveaway by making a $1,000 donation to a non-profit in the community.
She says you can enter on their Facebook page and the winner will get to pick which nonprofit for the contribution.