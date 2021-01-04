KANSAS CITY, MO - Choosing your next corn herbicide can be a difficult decision.
Dane Bowers, Herbicide Technical Product Lead with Syngenta says there are a few things to consider when choosing a herbicide as you have to look at how your yields were and if you had resistant or escaped weeds.
Bowers says one herbicide they offer that you should consider is Acuron.
"It's a highly effective herbicide as it's the most effective corn pre-emergence herbicide on the market. It provides outstanding weed control as there's a five to 15 bushel yield increase."
Bowers says Acuron contains four active ingredients and three effective sites of action to protect corn from tough, yield-robbing weeds.
For more information visit Syngenta.Com.