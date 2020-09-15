NORFOLK - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging you to take someone hunting.
Public Information Officer Greg Wagner says the “Take ’Em Hunting” challenge runs through May next year and you have the chance to win some great prizes.
"Look in your family network, look in your friend group, or even better take somebody who doesn't look or act like you out hunting. There's so many young people especially that really need to have hunting. You know with the current pandemic it's easy to look in your bubble especially with your family network and find an individual who has always wanted to go hunting, but never had the option made available by anyone."
Wagner says last year, over 2,100 mentors participated, bringing nearly 1,580 first-time hunters into the field to hunt.
He says the challenge is about nature and the best thing a hunter can do for conservation is to introduce someone new to hunting.
For more information go to OutdoorNebraska.Gov.