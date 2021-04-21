LINCOLN - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging you to take someone fishing.
Advertising manager Jane Gustafson says the “Take ’Em Fishing” challenge runs through September 15th and you have the chance to win some great prizes like a Bass Tracker boat.
"It's an actual boat that was donated by our partners at Cabela's and Bass Pro. There are several other prizes too, we've got some fishing kayaks that have been donated and some cash that has been donated and turned into Game and Parks bucks. We've just got all kinds of different things you could win."
Gustafson says anglers who take a photo of themselves taking someone fishing can enter into an online drawing for the prizes.
To submit your photo online go to OutdoorNebraska.org.