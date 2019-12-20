LINCOLN - It‘s a busy time of year for everyone but especially for those at the Nebraska Regional Poison Center.
Public Education Coordinator Jean Hammack says some of the calls they get this time of year is medications falling into the wrong hands.
Hammack says you need to clean out your medicine cabinet and take back unwanted medications to a Nebraska MEDS pharmacy.
"Even though it's a busy, it's also a priority to look through your home not only with the medication, but other things that might be sitting out. Just taking those few extra minutes to do some safety checking is very important."
Hammack says a Nebraska MEDS pharmacy will take back prescriptions and over the counter medications at any time free of charge for safe disposal.
She adds when flushed, put down the drain, or thrown in the trash, those medications can contaminate water supplies.
The Nebraska Regional Poison Center is open 24/7 the number is 1-800-222-1222.