LINCOLN - A delegation of feed and vegetable oil manufacturers from Taiwan stopped in Nebraska this week to sign letters of intent to purchase Ag products.
Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said Taiwan has been a steady customer.
Wellman said Nebraska is one of the country’s top corn and soybean producing states, making it vital to continue increasing international demand for Nebraska’s products.
"These letters of intent outline Taiwan's agreement to purchase more than $2.1 billion in U.S. soybeans, corn, and distiller's grains."
Governor Pete Ricketts said signing these letters of intent builds on Nebraska’s existing trade relationship with Taiwan.
Ricketts said the international marketplace is vital to growing opportunities for the quality commodities produced in Nebraska.