NORFOLK - A Norfolk restaurant is giving back to the community.
Taco John’s of Norfolk presented a check to the Faith Regional Health Services Foundation from proceeds raised in during the annual festive Nachos Navidad promotion.
Kim Henrickson, manager of Taco John’s in Norfolk, wants to thank the community of Norfolk and the surrounding area for their support of the Nachos Navidad campaign along with other partnerships of Taco John’s throughout Norfolk.
“Faith Regional Foundation is very grateful and touched by the generosity of Taco John’s in Norfolk and from the support of the community. The proceeds will benefit the Hope Fund at Faith Regional that supports cancer patients in our region” says Rachel Reiser, Donor Relations at Faith Regional Health Services Foundation.