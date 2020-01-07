BrenDee and Randy Reinke of Neligh, Nebraska

NELIGH - Randy and BrenDee Reinke farm near Neligh and they are the recipients of Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Agriculture Award.

The Reinke’s won the award based on their successful decision five years ago to transition to organic alfalfa production.

Randy says BrenDee thought it made sense for their operation and would really help out with the cash flow.

“I did some research and organic was paying three times what the regular commodities were,” says Randy. “I don’t necessarily agree with why that is, but we made the decision to go into organic—and the easiest way to do that is alfalfa because you cut it every 23 days and have a transition period of 36 months."

Randy, who also works in his family’s Ag implement dealership says it took a lot of planning and timing to produce dairy-quality alfalfa.

He says a lot of it is sold to dairies in Minnesota.

