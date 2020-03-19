MADISON - A new 2,400 head swine livestock operation will be coming to Madison County.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board discussed the authorization of John and Rose Wiese to manage the swine operation which is located northeast of Newman Grove.
Zoning Administrator Heather McWhorter said the property is in an Ag intensive district and received unanimous approval from the planning commission with no opposition.
John Wiese said his son is coming back from college to farm so this would help start him out.
Wiese said it will be a power ventilated building with an enclosed pit underneath.
He said he’ll dump the manure on his property as he has over 500 acres.
A motion was unanimously approved to move forward with the operation.