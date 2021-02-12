NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested on drug charges Thursday night.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Blaine Street on a call of a suspicious vehicle with loud music coming from it.
The responding officers had contact with the occupant of the vehicle, 43-year-old Angela Flores.
During the contact with Flores, several small plastic baggies were located on the passenger seat.
Two of the bags contained a substance that was believed to be methamphetamine and was affirmed when it field-tested positive.
Flores was arrested and booked into the Norfolk jail for possession of a controlled substance and was later transported to the Madison County Jail.