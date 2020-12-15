Luis "Mario" Herrera

This photo provided by the Lincoln, Neb., police department, shows Lincoln police officer Luis "Mario" Herrera. Authorities said Herrera, who was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault charge, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, after a nearly two-week battle to save his life. 

 (Lincoln Police Department via AP, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 17-year-old accused of killing a Lincoln police investigator has pleaded not guilty.

Felipe Vazquez is charged with first-degree murder and six other felonies in the death of investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera.

He was shot at Vasquez's Lincoln home on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 7. Vazquez was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday but he waived his appearance and entered the plea in writing. He faces six other charges, including several gun-related charges.

Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, was shot as officers tried to serve an arrest warrant on Felipe Vazquez in the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka.

