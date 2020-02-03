In other news
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former Broken Bow mayor of assault and of oppression under color of office.Jonathon Berghorst was found guilty Friday. Sentencing is set for April 9. Berghorst was accused of injuring a man during an April 6 fight outside a Broken Bow bar.The co…
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Passport Program was very successful last year according to a new study done by Dean Runyan Associates.
WASHINGTON D.C. - Canadian parliament has resumed following a lengthy winter break.
LINCOLN - Nebraska lawmakers are scheduled to hear a bill this week designed to ramp up access to broadband internet in parts of the state still stuck at dial-up speeds.
LINCOLN - Gov. Pete Ricketts hosts his monthly radio call-in show Monday afternoon on News Talk WJAG.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 81-year-old man died after another vehicle crashed into his car in north Omaha.Omaha Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue.Police say Nicholas Curto Jr. failed to stop at a stop sign before his 2007 Buick Lucerne was st…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A neuropsychologist will discuss at the Feb. 11 Omaha Science Cafe the mental processes of former football players.Lindy Field is an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Fields was involved for several years in clinical research at the Center f…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Roughly one month after the federal government announced a new crackdown to keep e-cigarettes away from children, state lawmakers in Iowa and Nebraska are forging ahead with similar proposals of their own.Both states are considering new laws to raise the minimum age for …
LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol has cancelled the Endangered Missing Advisories for two missing Nebraskans.