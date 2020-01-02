Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states

In other news
Aristotle said over 2000 year ago: “Tolerance and apathy are the last virtues of a dying society.”
UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a fatal stabbing in the Seward County community of Utica.Deputies arrested the man at the scene early Wednesday morning. Online court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.He was booked into jail on suspicion of…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy is growing slowly in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S.-China trade war continues.The Mid-America Business Conditions index rebounded to 50.6 in December from 48.6 in November. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees …
OMAHA - After a difficult year from multiple angles Ag leaders see a lot of room for improvement in 2020.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Administrator of USDA’s Risk Management Agency says farmers want to know if the 2019 weather extremes will lead to higher crop insurance premiums in 2020.
WASHINGTON D.C. - 2019 will be remembered as one of the toughest years in recent memory for American agriculture.
NORFOLK - The 30th annual Christmas tree Recycling Program is currently underway.
O'NEILL - An earthquake about 18 miles from O'Neill Wednesday measured 2.9 in magnitude.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have fatally shot a suspect after the man approached officers with his gun raised and yelling “kill me."Officers then found a woman fatally shot inside the apartment where the domestic disturbance occurred that prompted the call to police. The shooting happ…