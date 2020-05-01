Ernie Goss

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows many have hope for a rebound yet this year, even as the survey's other indices show the coronavirus pandemic has knocked the economy in Middle America for a loop.

The Mid-American Business Conditions index released Friday plummeted from March's 46.7 to 35.1 in April — the lowest reading since February 2009.

But the confidence index, which gauges supply managers' economic outlook for the next six months, rose to 45.5 from March’s record low 14.5.

Any score above 50 suggests economic growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Tags

In other news

Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop

Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows many have hope for a rebound yet this year, even as the survey's other indices show the coronavirus pandemic has knocked the economy in Middle America for a loop.

Healthy pigs being killed as meatpacking backlog hits farms

Healthy pigs being killed as meatpacking backlog hits farms

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force the closure of meatpacking plants across the country, hog farmers have had to respond quickly to a rapidly growing backlog of animals in their barns by killing and disposing of pigs.

Ricketts says TestNebraska COVID-19 tests will be verified

Ricketts says TestNebraska COVID-19 tests will be verified

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is expressing confidence in the new coronavirus tests that the state purchased through a no-bid contract with a small Utah startup firm after a local newspaper raised questions about the accuracy of the company’s results.