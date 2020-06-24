ARNOLD, MI - Not only has the coronavirus pandemic made lots of people sick, but it has also isolated people from society.
Eric Bohl with the Missouri Farm Bureau says farmers especially are having to deal with increased isolation.
Bohl says with more interaction now allowed, make sure your friends and family are getting out to see people and staying more in-touch.
“There’re so many people feeling more isolated than normal and farming’s already an inherently isolated profession.”
Farmers and livestock producers are also hurting financially. Bohl says in a recent survey, a lot of people said there needs to be more assistance to producers in future aid packages.