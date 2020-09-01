Ernie Goss

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of business leaders released Tuesday shows economic improvement in nine Midwest and Plains states.

That includes improvements in employment and economic outlook amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the devastation from a rare wind storm earlier in the month.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the survey's employment index moved above growth neutral 50 for the first time since January, coming in at 54.8 for August, compared with 48.5 in July.

The overall index for the region improved to 60 in August from July's  57.4. Any score above 50 suggests growth.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Tags

In other news

Time to begin fall weed control

Time to begin fall weed control

LINCOLN - As the days get shorter, temperatures start dropping, and leaves start falling, you’re reminded to start fall weed control in your yard.

Embattled Nebraska candidate vows to stay in Senate race

Embattled Nebraska candidate vows to stay in Senate race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Embattled Nebraska U.S. Senate hopeful Chris Janicek is doubling down on his refusal to bow out of the race, despite relentless pressure from the state Democratic Party after he admitted to sending sexually offensive text messages about a campaign employee.