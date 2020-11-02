Surge in coronavirus cases straining Nebraska hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say the surge in COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has led to record-high hospitalizations that are straining the state’s health care system.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state set another new record on Sunday, with 613, which was one more than the previous day.
Nebraska’s largest hospitals have all started limiting elective surgeries as they work to handle the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which is expected to continue because cases of the virus continue rising.
CHI Health's Chief Medical Officer Cary Ward said Monday that Nebraska hospitals could reach capacity quickly if current trends continue.