KANSAS CITY, MO - An economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City credits a dramatic turnaround in the Ag economy for easing farm debt.
Cortney Cowley says sharp increases in most commodity prices has strengthened credit conditions and because of that they’ve started to see the amount of debt required from producers decline.
"It's still high from a historical perspective and for both non real estate and farm real estate loans. The total amount is still above the ten year average, but this is the first time in quite a while that we've seen farm debt actually decline year over year and quarter over quarter."
Cowley says lower farm debt and higher commodity prices have sparked plenty of optimism.
She says the pace of lending has slowed because of government payments in 2020 and the recent strength in crop prices, improving borrower liquidity and farm balance sheets.