NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to shop local this weekend for Small Business Saturday.
President of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, Denise Wilkinson says you can find a lot of great gifts at the stores downtown and throughout Norfolk.
"We've all got lots of people to buy Christmas gifts for and these stores usually have something for them. Some of them even gift wrap for you. So I would encourage everyone to look local before you go out of town. The people here with these businesses are the people supporting your community events, so we want to support them."
Wilkinson says you can even get some great deals as stores will likely be offering discounts for the special day.
For additional information visit or call the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.