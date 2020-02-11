Daffodil Days

NORFOLK - People all across Nebraska can fight back against cancer by supporting the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days.

Senior Community Development Manager Stephanie Stephenson says every year dollars raised from the daffodils provide the Cancer Society with much needed funds to fight against cancer.

"When we look at daffodils coming off of a very cold Nebraska weather, they are the first flower of spring and are a symbol of hope. That's something that the American Cancer Society wishes to offer anybody who has a diagnosis of cancer. "

Stephenson says for a $10 donation, supporters will receive a bouquet of fresh cut daffodils.

If you want to order daffodils call 402-640-0658.

Orders must be made by Friday.

Tags

In other news

New home sought for genealogical society's collection

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society needs a new home for its 8,000-piece collection.The collection's been housed at the Union College library for the past 30 years. But the college has decided to turn the collection space into a student tutoring center.Mich…

Man imprisoned for violent youth center escape, other crimes

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — One of two people who attacked a staff member before escaping the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney more than a year ago has been imprisoned.Court records say 18-year-old Edward Gonzales was sentenced Friday to five to 10 years in prison for th…