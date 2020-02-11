NORFOLK - People all across Nebraska can fight back against cancer by supporting the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days.
Senior Community Development Manager Stephanie Stephenson says every year dollars raised from the daffodils provide the Cancer Society with much needed funds to fight against cancer.
"When we look at daffodils coming off of a very cold Nebraska weather, they are the first flower of spring and are a symbol of hope. That's something that the American Cancer Society wishes to offer anybody who has a diagnosis of cancer. "
Stephenson says for a $10 donation, supporters will receive a bouquet of fresh cut daffodils.
If you want to order daffodils call 402-640-0658.
Orders must be made by Friday.