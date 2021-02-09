NORFOLK - People all across Nebraska can fight back against cancer by supporting the American Cancer Society’s Blooms of Hope.
Senior Community Development Manager Stephanie Stephenson says every year dollars raised from the sales provide the Cancer Society with much needed funds to fight against cancer.
"The funding helps us with our programs and services. They are free no matter what - it doesn't matter if you have a Relay for Life event or a fundraiser event in your community or county. So we have programs and services that are available."
Stephenson says for a $10 donation, supporters will receive a bouquet of fresh cut daffodils, or for $15 you can get potted daffodils or hyacinths.
To place your order, call Wendy 402-640-0658.
Orders must be made by Monday.