NORFOLK - If you need to go to the doctor but are hesitant because of the coronavirus, Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic is offering a new telemedicine service.
Dr. Kari Galyen says patients call into the clinic and have the opportunity to do a telemedicine or regular visit.
Galyen says if you want to do the telemedicine visit, you get emailed the time of your appointment and a link. Once it’s time, you click on the link and then get sent into a virtual meeting room with the doctor.
She encourages patients to use an electronic device with a camera.
"When you're able to see the patient it's better than just talking to them on the telephone because being able to see a patients face, you can tell a lot from just looking at a person. You can see if they're in pain, in distress of any sort, and if they're short of breath."
Galyen says the telemedicine service has been very well received so far.
To make an appointment or for more information call Sunny Meadow at (402) 370-4100.