Summerland TeamMates entering seventh year

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2021 campaign is underway and one of the 23 organizations supported by your contributions provides support and encouragement to school aged youth.
The TeamMates Mentoring Program of Summerland is in its seventh year of serving the youth and has around 63 matches.
Coordinator Diane Martin says the program is made up of students in grades three through 12 and each of them have a mentor they meet with.
Martin says the United Way funding helps provide scholarships to the students, allows for mentor background checks, and helps pay for different group activities the program takes part in.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.