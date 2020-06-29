OMAHA - Triple-A forecasts Americans will take 700 million trips this summer.
Public Affairs Director Rose White says that number is down compared to years past and it’s the first decline in summer travel since 2009.
White says the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out 150 million person trips this summer.
"Americans are making travel plans though they're cautiously doing so and more spur of the moment. Now they're more likely to book more long weekend getaways then extended vacations. Now nearly 97% will travel by car. Air travel would be down 74% compared to last year while rail, cruise ship, and bus travel will also take a downward slide of nearly 86%."
White says gas prices remain down around 50 cents compared to a year ago across the U.S.
She says in Nebraska a slight increase is expected between now and Friday.
You’re encouraged to check GasPricesAAA.com before hitting the road.