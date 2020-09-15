WASHINGTON, D.C. - With more at-home dining during the pandemic, the Pork Checkoff focused on the promotion of grilling and smoking pork.
National Pork Board Senior Director of Consumer Marketing Kylee Deniz says the theme of that summer campaign was based around ‘Tasting Summer Flavors.’
“From a Pork Checkoff perspective, is we've really kind of focused on the grill. And again, with people being home, having more time on their hands, and even the concept of maybe putting a larger piece of pork on the smoker. Pre the video calls that start in the day, a check in at lunch and then dinner for the evening, that was very much a reality this summer. So we created a campaign and, for consumers, their experience could be searched today through the hashtag smoking hot pork section.”
This special campaign was featured from June through the 4th of July. A series of fun, educational videos were highlighted.
Another campaign milestone was National Grilling Day on July 22nd. That featured a seven-hour grillathon on Facebook.
The Pork Checkoff had more than 135,000 minutes watched by more than 335,000 viewers. Deniz says it is important to build on that momentum throughout the year.
For more information visit Pork.Org.