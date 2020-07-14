NORFOLK - The Nebraska Optometric Association is reminding parents to get their child in for an eye exam this summer.
Optometrist in Norfolk Dr. Courtney Goetsch says its important kids get eye exams regularly as six out of 10 kids identified as problem learners have undetected vision problems.
Goetsch says eye exams at school play a big role, but give a false security to parents that their child’s vision system is working appropriately. There’s so much more to the vision system so it’s important to go to the eye doctor.
"First we're going to talk to the parents to see if they've noticed any issues with short attention span, holding things close to their face, holding their head at a tilt, covering one eye, or headaches. We're also going to do a thorough exam of their eye health to make sure that they're eyes are not only functioning properly, but a lot of times we can see things going on in their general health through the eye."
Goetsch says with kids learning on digital devices more often, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, they can suffer from digital eye strain.
She says they should follow the 20-20-20 rule, take a 20 second break every 20 minutes and look at something 20 feet away. Also enable blue light settings on the device or put on blue light glasses.
To make an eye exam appointment visit Nebraska.AOA.Org.