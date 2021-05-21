NORFOLK - As temperatures start to become more consistently warm, what will the weather outlook be for this summer?
Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Omaha and Valley, Taylor Nicolaisen says the forecast and drought factors are looking good for the first part of summer.
Though Nicolaisen says the second half of summer is projected to be dry.
"Overall, we're expecting the summer months to be more dry than wet so those drought conditions will expand a little bit and you don't have to go very far north of Norfolk to see that drought still holding on."
As for severe weather he says it’s hard to gauge too far out, but there’s a chance for some strong storms early next week on Monday or Tuesday. Anything further out is inconclusive.