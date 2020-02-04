LINCOLN - In 2017, more than 47,000 people died by suicide in the United States.
Nebraska Extension Educator Susan Harris-Broomfield says suicide rates in farmers are also steadily increasing.
Broomfield says there are signs to watch for in someone that may be thinking about committing suicide.
"When our friends or family start talking about death or visiting their loved ones in heaven, having really definite mood swings, and they aren't enjoying what they used to do."
Broomfield says factors contributing to increased stress in the agricultural community include lack of control in policy, regulations, prices, and weather as well as hesitancy in seeking help.
She says if you think someone might be suicidal try and be calm, keep them safe, don’t leave them alone, and ask questions.
Broomfield says if they need help call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to get connected to resources.