NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition is set to host an informational event Wednesday.
President Donna Wolff says the feature length documentary ‘My Ascension’ will be shown to attendees.
Wolff says the film is about Emma Benoit, who at 16-years-old survived a suicide attempt that left her paralyzed.
She says 20 young people die every day by suicide in the United States, and it’s important to talk about the topic.
Wolff says a question and answer presentation will follow the movie as well.
It’s set for Wednesday night 7 to 9 at the First Methodist Church Outreach Center in Columbus.
You can attend in person or over Zoom. For the online link call Donna at 402-841-3834.