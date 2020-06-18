NORFOLK - A poker run to raise money and promote suicide awareness is set to take place this weekend.
Donna Wolff with the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition says everyone is invited to take part in the event.
According to the America’s Health Rankings, nationally, the suicide rate increased 25.4-percent from 1999, with increases occurring in every state.
Wolff says this year’s event will be a little different.
"One couple here in Norfolk that lost their family member to suicide, they're the ones driving behind this run. They definitely want to focus on the loss of their loved one, and then two other ones that they've lost to suicide. This couple came to me and really wanted to take the lead in this. And I said most definitely because it will be more healing for them as well."
Wolff says 100 percent of the funds raised will stay here in Northeast Nebraska and be used for outreach materials, trainings, and events for the community.
It’s set to kick off at Off Road ranch Saturday with registration 9:30 to 11 and run to follow.