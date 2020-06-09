ALBION - Road and bridge work has begun in and near Albion with a mid-November completion date.
Highway Project Manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Gary Wittwer says work is beginning at the Highway 14 and 39 junction south of Albion and will continue through town to the Beaver Creek Bridge.
Wittwer says they’ll add a turning lane for the ethanol plant by the power substation and then in town they’ll be doing curb repair as well as ADA compliant repair on the sidewalks.
He says there’s also a three block stretch in town that they’ll mill and overlay with asphalt.
Wittwer says when bridgework begins, traffic will be restricted to one lane approximately a fourth mile north of Albion at the Beaver Creek Bridge crossing and will be maintained with temporary traffic signals.
"Since they're going to be raising the road on the bridge deck itself, they've removed the buttresses which are the four corners of the bridge rail. They'll raise those to the proper height and then they'll reinstall guardrails for the safety of the traveling public."
Wittwer says motorists are reminded to drive safe in and near the construction zones.