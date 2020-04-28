LINCOLN - The coronavirus pandemic will go down in history as one of the worst pandemics ever.
History Nebraska wants your help documenting and preserving your experiences during this time.
Chris Goforth, Marketing and Communications Director says you’re encouraged to journal as that’s one of the collection items they’re looking for.
"We want all different perspectives. We want the person on the front lines, we want the mom and the dad who are now forced to work from home, we're even looking for journal entries from kids under the age of 18. We want their perspective about what it's been like for them not being able to see their friends, go to school, and having to do school at home."
Goforth says to also take and submit pictures of product packaging created by Nebraska businesses in response to COVID-19, signs representing closures, operating changes, or messages of hope, masks or other personal protective equipment, and photos that represent volunteer or fundraising efforts.
He says their goal is to give future generations a better understanding of what life was like during the pandemic, because there may be some societal changes that come from it like how people interact.
To submit objects or stories go to History.Nebraska.Gov.