NORFOLK - Donations and applications are being accepted for the annual Stuff the Bus program.
Executive Director for CASA of Northeast Nebraska Ruth Matthews Mott says the program provides school supplies to local kindergarten through high school students in need.
Matthews Mott says donation bins are placed in area stores, restaurants, and churches or you can bring your donations to the Salvation Army in Norfolk.
"Last year we served a little over 300 (kids) and with COVID-19 and everything going on right now we expect to serve more. If you're interested and think you would qualify you need to call the Salvation Army and make an appointment. They will take all your information because you do have to apply for the program."
Matthews Mott says the deadline to apply is July 31st, and the distribution event will be a drive-thru style affair August 8th.
To apply for the program call the Salvation Army at (402) 379-4663.