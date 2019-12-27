Gladstone, MO - A new study by the Center for Food Integrity shows more than 52 million people are engaged in discussing climate change.
Executive Director Terry Fleck says most Americans are involved in a conversation around whether it exists, but not as many around discussing the causes and solutions of it.
Fleck says according to their research, single individuals between the ages of 18 to 34 are the ones doing the most research.
He says they’re really looking to science and innovation to help provide some solutions.
"Most of the topics that we saw around the cause of climate change centered around carbon emissions. Solutions centered around not only reducing carbon emissions and greenhouse gasses, but looking at different types of energy solutions like green energy, clean energy, and renewable energy."
Fleck also says consumers are paying attention to cattle farming methods, the industrialization of agriculture, overfishing, and water use issues.