OMAHA - Child vaccinations have been on the decline amid the COVID-19 pandemic according to a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska study.
Children’s Physicians pediatrician Dr. Jane Carnazzo says immunizations play an essential role in protecting infants and children from serious diseases.
Carnazzo says families are encouraged to take their children to wellness visits and catch up on missed vaccinations.
"We're starting to see a rise in illnesses that should be gone from the worlds such as polio and measles and things, but because not everyone gets immunized it continues to spread. The concern is that if people miss those immunizations they'll start to get childhood diseases that we haven't seen for years due to lack of immunization."
Carnazzo says the fewer people vaccinated, the greater the risk of a community losing herd immunity, which occurs when a large portion of a population is immune to a contagious disease, making it difficult for the disease to spread.