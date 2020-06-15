NORFOLK - Street panel replacement work is set to begin Monday and work will last about two weeks.
Norfolk Staff Engineer John Cahill says work will take place on South 25th Street from Highway 275 south to the west private drive of Wal-Mart.
"There's obviously some pavement that we've got falling apart down there as well as the median nose that runs down through there. We will have our street crew mobilizing to that area Monday morning to start doing some replacement of the bad concrete panels as well as some replacement of that concrete median."
Cahill says access to Wal-Mart and the adjacent shopping center will be available from Pasewalk Avenue.
He adds you will have access to the private drive if you’re coming from the south.