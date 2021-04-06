NORFOLK - Street repairs was a popular topic at Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting.
The council members approved revisions to the One Year Street Improvements Plan.
Public Works Director Steve Rames said the revisions came about after more funding became available through the CARES Act.
Rames said two projects were required to be added to the One Year Plan.
"One of those is North 1st Street, north of Benjamin Avenue between Benjamin and roughly the flood control levee. That section has been distressed for a few years now, and we need to get in there and do some overlay work. We are going to have to take the asphalt completely off and do some subgrade stabilization in that area."
Rames said the other is a concrete repair project on west Monroe Avenue from 15th to 16th Street.
Overall the council voted unanimously to approve around $2.3 million in street repairs.