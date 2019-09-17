City council chambers NDN
NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a construction contract for some fall street maintenance.

During Monday night’s meeting, Maintenance Supervisor Mark Miller told the council members two bids were received with the lowest coming from Bader’s Highway and Street Maintenance for crack sealing work.

"We plan on starting September 30th and we'll be on 13th Street. There are some areas we are going to leave out that we're looking at overlaying because they can't be sealed, but we're trying to get this through the winter."

Miller said the bid proposal is in the amount of 58-cents per linear foot of sealed crack.

He said this will add around three to five years of life onto the streets.

The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.

