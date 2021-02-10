LINCOLN - Extremely cold temperatures are forecasted across the state, and the Nebraska State Patrol is urging any motorist who becomes stranded should stay with their vehicle and call for help.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says your vehicle is your best shelter from the elements.
"That's also the easiest war for authorities to find you. So if you are stranded - even if you are able to call for help - we still got to go out and find you. Whether that's a trooper, a sheriff's deputy, or an EMT anybody that's out there looking for you, the vehicle is much easier to spot than you are if you're walking on the side of the road or trying to get help."
Thomas says you should also have a winter survival kit in your vehicle in case you do become stranded.
He says your kit should include items like a phone charger, an ice scraper, a shovel, blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing and winter accessories.
Any motorist who becomes stranded can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55.